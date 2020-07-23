Advertisement

Lansing Police Department virtual community meeting falls flat

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

On Wednesday night, a virtual community meeting set up to talk about the Lansing Police Department’s ‘use of force’ came up short.

The zoom meeting lasted a total of two minutes. This was the second of three community meetings the Lansing Police Department is holding.

The goal of the meetings is for authorities to listen to the public’s thoughts and concerns on the department’s use of force and response to resistance policies.

The meeting was led by commissioner Patty Farhat. Farhat began the meeting by introducing the people attending, including Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green, Lieutenant Paul Beasinger and a few others.

The whole agenda centered around an open discussion with the public. When Farhat noticed that no one else had tuned into the meeting after waiting in silence for a few minutes, they decided to call it a night.

“Sorry that no one wants to speak so we will end with our best wishes and please stay safe, wear your mask, do social distancing and have a great week,” Farhat said.

We reached out to commissioner Farhat and Chief Green for a comment on the turnout of the meeting, but we haven’t heard back.

The next virtual meeting with the Lansing Police Department is set for Aug. 19.

