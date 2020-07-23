Lansing first responders could receive extra cash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Based on two proposals before the county’s Board of Commissioners, the Ingham County first responders could receive some extra cash.

One of the proposals would use a state grant program to give first responders, sheriff officers and 9-11 operators an extra $1,000 in hazard pay.

Another would allow employees who were working when the county shut down an opportunity to get paid out for vacation time earned during the start of the pandemic.

The county’s deputy controller says there is support for the first proposal.

Commissioners will need to meet to figure out how to fund the vacation buyout program in the second proposal.

