Kiernan Brown pleads guilty to murder

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kiernan Brown, accused of killing two people back in 2019, has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder Thursday afternoon, a day after he refused to take a plea deal.

In court, Brown pleaded guilty to the murder of Kaylee Brock, 26, and Julie Mooney, 32. The incident happened back in early in the morning on Friday, May 10, 2019.

During his plea hearing, Brown confessed to killing both Brock and Mooney with a hammer.

“I took her life with a hammer.”

“Was that done in self-defense?” asked Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.

“No, ma’am,” Replied Brown.

“Had you planned on doing this?” asked Aquilina.

“Yes.”

“So you just struck her with a hammer...was it more than once?”

“Yes ma’am.”

“And did you do that with the intention to kill [them]?”

“Yes ma’am.”

Police said they had surveillance video from the hotel which showed Brown with Mooney, in addition to having video showing Brown buying the weapons used in the murders.

Brock was found dead in her apartment early and Mooney was found dead at the Knights Inn

Brown rejected a plea agreement earlier this week, according to an email from the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, which would have given him a shot at parole in 30-50 years.

Police and the families of Brock and Mooney were upset about the plea bargain in the first place, saying they don’t think Brown should ever get out of prison.

“It seems to me, in my opinion, that a lot of this might be a game or a manipulation of some kind,” Brock’s father Roger said. “It makes us feel angry, manipulated, sad...every emotion you can think of except joy. We don’t get that out of any of this.”

Brown is set to be in court for sentencing on Sept. 10.

