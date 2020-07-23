Justin Bieber announces 2021 dates for rescheduled tour

NEW YORK (AP) - New dates have been announced for Justin Bieber’s previously scheduled 2020 tour, which will now take place next summer. The Justin Bieber World Tour was originally planned to begin in May but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. AEG Presents says the 45-date tour will kick off on June 2, 2021, in San Diego. Nineteen new dates have been added to the tour. Tickets for the general public go on sale Aug. 6.

