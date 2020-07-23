Jackson Police investigating murder of 16-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

Officers were sent to a house in the 1200 block of Heather Lane around 4:18 Thursday morning after several calls of a shooting.

Police say when they got to the house, they found a female homicide victim. The 16-year-old was found in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson Police say after an initial investigation, it appears multiple gunshots were fired from outside the house. Several rounds traveled through the exterior with one of them striking the victim. Authorities do not believe it was a random act, and think the residence was specifically targeted.

No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is helping Jackson Police with the investigation. They’re asking anyone with information to call Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796.

