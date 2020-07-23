I-496 work continues as lanes open, close

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released an update on I-496 construction Thursday.

According to a news release from the agency, most work on the eastbound lanes of the interstate is complete.

MDOT said the eastbound lanes will be open within the next two weeks. At that point, the westbound lanes will be closed for work.

The release also said:

· The I-96, Creyts Road and Waverly Road ramps to eastbound I-496 will be closed.

· The Waverly Road and Creyts Road ramps to westbound I-496 will be closed.

· The Main Street bridge over I-496 is detoured via Waverly Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

· Northbound Waverly Road traffic is detoured via Lansing Road, Main Street, Clare Street and St. Joseph Street. Two-way Waverly Road traffic is maintained from the westbound entrance/exit ramps to St. Joseph Street.

· Waverly Road remains closed and detoured in both directions from Lansing Road to the railroad tracks. Work is expected to last 21 calendar days during storm sewer placement and roadway reconstruction.

· The southbound lanes of the Creyts Road bridge over I-496 are closed and detoured via westbound I-496, eastbound I-96 and eastbound Lansing Road. The westbound I-496 ramp to southbound Creyts Road is also closed and detoured.

For full details on I-496 work, go to www.michigan.gov/496Lansing.

