Advertisement

I-496 work continues as lanes open, close

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released an update on I-496 construction Thursday.

According to a news release from the agency, most work on the eastbound lanes of the interstate is complete.

MDOT said the eastbound lanes will be open within the next two weeks. At that point, the westbound lanes will be closed for work.

The release also said:

· The I-96, Creyts Road and Waverly Road ramps to eastbound I-496 will be closed.

· The Waverly Road and Creyts Road ramps to westbound I-496 will be closed.

· The Main Street bridge over I-496 is detoured via Waverly Road to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

· Northbound Waverly Road traffic is detoured via Lansing Road, Main Street, Clare Street and St. Joseph Street. Two-way Waverly Road traffic is maintained from the westbound entrance/exit ramps to St. Joseph Street.

· Waverly Road remains closed and detoured in both directions from Lansing Road to the railroad tracks. Work is expected to last 21 calendar days during storm sewer placement and roadway reconstruction.

· The southbound lanes of the Creyts Road bridge over I-496 are closed and detoured via westbound I-496, eastbound I-96 and eastbound Lansing Road. The westbound I-496 ramp to southbound Creyts Road is also closed and detoured.

For full details on I-496 work, go to www.michigan.gov/496Lansing.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two-vehicle accident leaves 6 injured in Meridian Township

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The accident happened around 8:05 p.m. on Meridian Road in Meridian Township.

News

Help available for Jackson residents struggling to pay water bills

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Jackson residents can get help paying their water bills.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

In My View 7/23/2020: Lemonade League

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Watch for demand to be high for the 100 tickets available for these college games the next five weeks at Cooley Law School Stadium. Families are desperate for entertainment outdoors in good weather and these tickets will be in demand and the Lugnuts, the sponsor, hope capacity will increase by more than 100 fans per game if the Governor allows more people to gather together.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Ann Arbor students will likely stay online

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
One of Michigan’s largest school districts will likely start the new year with online instruction only.

News

Harper’s working to keep liquor license

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Harper's Restaurant and Brewpub owners appeared before the state Liquor Control Commission Thursday.

News

Ex-Harper’s workers allege racist, unhealthy practices

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Three former employees of the brewpub described unsanitary conditions, but the health department didn't see it.