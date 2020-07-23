Advertisement

Help available for Jackson residents struggling to pay water bills

By Christiana Ford
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Jackson is on a mission to help more than 1,500 residents who are behind on their water bills.

As of Wednesday, 1,531 residential customers owed a combined $231, 736.14. The number makes up 10% of total residential customers.

"We've seen that big increase since the COVID-19 pandemic started, so really we believe that some of the economic hardships that people are facing have caused them not to be able to pay their water bills," said Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick.

The city expects to receive over $700,000 in federal assistance through the CARES Act relief fund.

They plan to use $125,000 to help people pay for their bills and avoid potential shutoffs in the future.

“We see poverty in our community and this is one way we can really see it when it shows up in people not being able to pay their water bills. So we really have to imagine people are not paying their bills because of the pandemic and there’s economic hardship. So it is a tough thing to see in our community, but it’s up to us as community leaders to reach out to people and let them know how they can get help,”said Dimick.

Homeowner Oscar Mendoza says this could be a huge help for his tenants.

"That's great the city helped the community because right now this moment is hard for everybody," said Mendoza.

If you need help contact the city’s water department at 517-788-4082 or email waterbilling@cityofjackson.org .

