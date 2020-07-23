Happy heart news for chocolate lovers

(NBC) - Some good news for those of us with a sweet tooth: New research from the Baylor College of Medicine suggests eating chocolate at least once a week may be good for the heart.

The study of over 300,000 people showed chocolate eaters had an eight percent decreased risk of developing coronary artery disease. Experts say chocolate contains flavonoids that reduce inflammation and increase good cholesterol.

The study did not look at what types or amount of chocolate is ideal. However, it’s safe to assume moderation is key.

The study was led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.