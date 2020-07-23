FDA tells doctors to discuss overdose antidote with patients

WASHINGTON (AP) - Doctors who prescribe opioid painkillers should tell their patients about a potentially life-saving medication that can reverse drug overdoses. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it will add the instructions to all opioid painkillers and drugs used to treat opioid addiction. The drug is best known by the brand name Narcan, but is available in various sprays and injections. Federal and state officials have been working for years to increase use of naloxone to help combat the epidemic of opioid deaths. A record 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, including opioids, according to government figures.

Sample HTML block