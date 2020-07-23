Dollar General Store opens in Lansing, offers free literacy services

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WILX) - A new Dollar General is opening at 2695 Eaton Rapids Road in Lansing.

The store is expected to employ six to 10 people. The company provides health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance.

The Dollar General Store has the Dollar General Literacy Foundation-which started in 1993- has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, there will be brochures with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services.

