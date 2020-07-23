Advertisement

Dollar General Store opens in Lansing, offers free literacy services

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WILX) - A new Dollar General is opening at 2695 Eaton Rapids Road in Lansing.  

The store is expected to employ six to 10 people. The company provides health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance.

The Dollar General Store has the Dollar General Literacy Foundation-which started in 1993- has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, there will be brochures with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services.

To learn more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit here.

