Detroit targeted by Trump for federal agent surge

(WILX) - President Donald Trump added Detroit to the list of U.S. cities targeted for a surge of federal agents into the streets.

Operation Legend, a U.S. Department of Justice program sending law enforcement officers to American cities, is named after LeGend Taliferro, 4, who was shot and killed in Kansas City.

“The president announced today that the operation will expand into Chicago and Albuquerque,” a Wednesday post at whitehouse.gov said. “Over the next three weeks, the Justice Department plans to further expand the initiative into Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee.”

No other details about the plans for Detroit were immediately available.

