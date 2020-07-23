Car crashes into front of bank

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into the front of PNC Bank, 3820 W. Saginaw St., about 9 a.m. Thursday.

There were no injuries reported.

The Lansing Township Police Department and Fire Department, along with the Michigan State Police, responded to the scene.

Police said the driver of the car panicked and drove forward instead of parking. The doors shattered and the car almost went into the bank.

The bank closed after the incident.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.