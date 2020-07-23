Advertisement

Antibodies may provide limited protection for those who recover from COVID-19, research suggests

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.

Antibodies are the proteins the body makes to fight infection. The Centers for Disease Control said their presence may indicate whether a person’s been infected with coronavirus in the past.

New research suggests antibody responses may start to decline within a month from the time COVID-19 symptoms first emerge, said William Haseltine, president of Access Health International.

“Now there are two studies. one from Spain and one from the UK, that actually measures the virus in people and the antibodies and watched the immunity decline. That’s what we’re afraid of,” he said.

In one of the studies, released on a medical server and not yet peer-reviewed, the researchers say those who have a severe form of COVID-19 may have longer-lasting antibodies than those with mild cases -- but it’s still only a matter of months before those antibodies wane.

They said the study has important implications when considering protection against re-infection and the durability of vaccines.

Other experts point out we don’t know for sure whether people can get reinfected with coronavirus.

“If it were true that the antibodies and protection were only lasting 20 to 30 days, i think we’d start to see some significant amounts of re-infection. We haven’t,” CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said.

The study suggests vaccines in development will either need to generate stronger and longer-lasting protection compared to natural infection or they may need to be given regularly.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two-vehicle accident leaves 6 injured in Meridian Township

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The accident happened around 8:05 p.m. on Meridian Road in Meridian Township.

National Politics

Portland’s mayor tear-gassed by US agents as protest rages

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
The mayor of Portland, Oregon was tear-gassed by U.S. government agents late Wednesday as he stood outside a federal courthouse during another night of protests against the presence of the agents dispatched by President Donald Trump to quell the city’s ongoing unrest.

National

Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
The president's formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina, where a small subset of GOP delegates will still gather in Charlotte, North Carolina, for just four hours on Aug. 24.

News

Help available for Jackson residents struggling to pay water bills

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Jackson residents can get help paying their water bills.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

Latest News

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hospital patients taking hydroxychloroquine fared no better than those who didn’t.

News

In My View 7/23/2020: Lemonade League

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Watch for demand to be high for the 100 tickets available for these college games the next five weeks at Cooley Law School Stadium. Families are desperate for entertainment outdoors in good weather and these tickets will be in demand and the Lugnuts, the sponsor, hope capacity will increase by more than 100 fans per game if the Governor allows more people to gather together.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Rep. Thornberry praises defense bill passage

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Trump cancels RNC in Jacksonville, Fla.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Trump cancels Republican National Convention activities in Jacksonville.