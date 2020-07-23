20 people were arrested during Detroit school bus protest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a dozen people were arrested in Detroit on Thursday morning during protests.

They were protesting students attending summer school; at least 19 people were taken away in handcuffs for blocking the path of buses leaving to pick up students

Police say protesters used their cars to block the school buses at the school yard. A tow truck hauled four cars away.

A judge has ruled summer school can go on-as long as students are tested for COVID-19.

There are about 630 students attending Detroit’s summer school program.

