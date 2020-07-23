Advertisement

13 nuns die from coronavirus at convent outside Detroit

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVONIA, Mich. (CNN) - A convent outside Detroit has faced devastating losses from the coronavirus. Thirteen sisters died from the disease, and 17 are still suffering its effects.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the Felician Sisters Convent in Livonia, Michigan, implemented a no-visitors rule and restricted group activities, according to the Global Sisters Report. But the virus spread swiftly through the convent in April.

In total, 13 sisters have died from COVID-19 – with a dozen passing away in just one month.

The first death, which claimed the life of a 99-year-old nun, was on Good Friday. The youngest victim was 69. The 13th sister initially survived the virus but died from its effects in June.

“We grieve for each of our sisters who has passed during the time of the pandemic throughout the province, and we greatly appreciate all of those who are holding us in prayer and supporting us in a number of ways,” said Sister Mary Christopher Moore, provincial minister of Our Lady of Hope Province.

Many of those who survived the virus, 17 in total, are still suffering.

“Some of our sisters who have had COVID-19 are struggling to recover from a variety of effects, including continuing weakness, respiratory issues and more,” read a statement released by Felician Sisters in early July.

The women were among about 50 nuns who live and work on the 360-acre campus.

Copyright 2020 Felician Sisters of North America via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

Coronavirus

AP-NORC poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks

Updated: moments ago
|
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and EMILY SWANSON Associated Press
The survey also finds that about two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the outbreak.

National Politics

Biden, Obama pair in socially distanced video to decry Trump

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden is releasing a video of his first in-person meeting with Barack Obama since the coronavirus outbreak began, enlisting the former president to help slam his successor’s response to the pandemic.

National

Pro poker player killed, set on fire in Mich.

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Police say Zhao's killing may be connected to her gambling in other states or to somebody locally she met with recently.

News

Man wanted for Jackson murder found in Iowa

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
James Cooper-Robertson was killed in March.

Latest News

National

1.4 million seek US jobless aid, first increase since March

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Taylor Swift set to drop 8th studio album

Updated: 36 minutes ago
A new Taylor Swift album will be released tonight at midnight.

National Politics

White House drops payroll tax cut as GOP unveils virus rescue package, including another round of checks

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

National Politics

Mayor of Portland, Oregon, tear gassed by federal agents during night of protest

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
There has been growing pushback to Trump sending federal agents to Portland and announcing they would be going to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to fight rising crime.

National Politics

China cites ‘malicious slander’ as Houston consulate closes

Updated: 50 minutes ago
China said “malicious slander” is behind an order by the U.S. government to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, and maintained Thursday that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms.

News

Car crashes into front of bank

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
No injuries were reported in the crash.