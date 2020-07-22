Vaupel spearheads plan to help reduce Michigan prescription costs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - State Rep. Hank Vaupel introduced a bipartisan plan on Wednesday to improve prescription drug price transparency in Michigan.

The plan requires drug manufacturers to submit information about how their products are priced to the Michigan Department of Information and Financial Services.

Vaupel believes this will provide an adequate level of consumer protection and help policymakers better understand the factors behind increasing prescription medication costs.

“Across Michigan, families and individuals struggle to pay for the prescription medications they need to be healthy,” said Vaupel, of Fowlerville. “By holding everyone within the drug supply chain accountable, we can help protect consumers from inflated prices.”

Furthermore, Vaupel maintains many of the Michigan’s older residents are on fixed incomes and cannot afford to purchase some of their prescriptions. The increase in cost does not help.

While his plan doesn’t specifically place limitations on drug pricing, Vaupel said it does provide clarity to a very complex issue.

