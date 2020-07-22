Advertisement

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms, the Atlantic’s earliest ‘G'

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed over the Atlantic Ocean, the earliest "G" in a record-setting hurricane season.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed over the Atlantic Ocean, the earliest "G" in a record-setting hurricane season.(Source: NHC)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. This sets a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the depression was centered Wednesday morning about 1,250 miles (2,010 kilometers) east of the Southern Windward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), moving west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

Gonzalo remained far offshore, on a path that could eventually take the storm into the lower Caribbean Sea by this weekend.

Gonzalo’s strengthening breaks a record set by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005. So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay also set records for being the earliest named storms of their respective place in the alphabet.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

News

Lansing Police Department virtual community meeting falls flat

Updated: moments ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Wednesday night a virtual community meeting set up to talk about the Lansing Police Department's 'use of force' came up short.

News

Politicians working to pause standardized testing for upcoming school year

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Democratic senators introduced a bill package on Wednesday to pause most standardized tests for the 2020-2021 school year.

National Politics

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
The agreement is part of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Latest News

National

America takes big step in vaccine race

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
In the race for a vaccine, the U.S. government has made a major step by making a nearly $2 billion deal with Pfizer to ensure hundreds of millions of doses for Americans when an effective vaccine is cleared for use.

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 55 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

White House, GOP agree to virus testing but aid bill shifts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

National

NCAA football oversight asks board for time on fall sports

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association's Board of Governors to avoid making a decision later this week on whether to conduct fall sports championships.

News

Lansing community input series begins Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city of Lansing is offering virtual input meetings about racial justice and equality and the Lansing Police Department budget.