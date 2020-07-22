Toy sales surge 4 months in a row

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - June saw the fourth straight month of double-digit toy sales gains, according to data from NPD Group. Inflatable pools and water slides led the way last month. May saw a 37% increase from 2019 as temperatures across the country soared. Parents bought more outdoor items, playground equipment and, of course, water toys like inflatable pools and slides. Parents continued to spend in June, sending sales up 19%. The only category that hasn’t benefited has been action figures. Without movie releases, the demand for these toys has fallen.

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.