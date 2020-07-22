State health officials report 523 additional COVID-19 cases with 6 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan state health officials are reporting an additional 523 cases of COVID-19 with six deaths as of Wednesday, July 22.

These new numbers bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan to 75,248 cases with 6,141 deaths.

Ingham County is reporting 1,265 cases of COVID-19 with 29 deaths.

Ionia is reporting 207 cases with five deaths.

Jackson is reporting 577 cases with 31 deaths.

Eaton is reporting 313 cases with seven deaths.

The state of Michigan is still requiring residents to wear masks inside of all indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces.

