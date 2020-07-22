Advertisement

Operation Backpack has gone virtual

The charity program gets backpacks full of school supplies to kids in need.
The charity program gets backpacks full of school supplies to kids in need.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Operation Backpack, the St. Vincent Catholic Charities program that connects children in need with new backpacks filled with school supplies, is now online.

Go to the Amazon wish list at amzn.to/3f8ByrJ to donate between now and July 31.

The items in the backpacks are grade-specific. Needed items include pens, rulers, flashcards, folders, backpacks and more.

To find out how to help or for more information, go to stvcc.org/operation-backpack.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lansing Police Department virtual community meeting falls flat

Updated: moments ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Wednesday night a virtual community meeting set up to talk about the Lansing Police Department's 'use of force' came up short.

News

Politicians working to pause standardized testing for upcoming school year

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Democratic senators introduced a bill package on Wednesday to pause most standardized tests for the 2020-2021 school year.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 40 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 55 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Lansing community input series begins Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city of Lansing is offering virtual input meetings about racial justice and equality and the Lansing Police Department budget.

News

“Men in Blades” cross finish line

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Men in Blades crossed the finish line in Mason this afternoon.

News

Michigan lawmakers introduce bills to put fewer people in jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Lawmakers introduce plan to put less people in jail.

News

Caturday Saturdays coming to Ingham County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ann Emmerich
Cats that have been at the shelter longer than two months are free to adopt.

News

Ingham County pushes for change if Harper’s wants to reopen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Harper’s will have to undergo major changes in order to safely reopen again.

News

Gov. Whitmer wants a federal mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
“To slow the rise and further protect our families from this virus, we need the Trump administration to issue a federal mask mandate,” Whitmer said in an OP-Ed for the New York Times.