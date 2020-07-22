Operation Backpack has gone virtual

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Operation Backpack, the St. Vincent Catholic Charities program that connects children in need with new backpacks filled with school supplies, is now online.

Go to the Amazon wish list at amzn.to/3f8ByrJ to donate between now and July 31.

The items in the backpacks are grade-specific. Needed items include pens, rulers, flashcards, folders, backpacks and more.

To find out how to help or for more information, go to stvcc.org/operation-backpack.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.