Old Town’s Michigan JazzFest goes virtual for 2020

(Credit: Lansing JazzFest)
(Credit: Lansing JazzFest) (WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the pandemic continues, so do the adjustments to go virtual for beloved public events as the Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art announced that the annual Michigan JazzFest will be going virtual for 2020.

The festival will now be a week-long interactive online experience held Sept. 13-20, and will be conducted in tandem with Michigan BluesFest, according to the release sent to News 10 Wednesday.

“Our festival’s team felt that it is in the best interests of fans, volunteers and musicians to host virtual concerts this year”, Marcus Sigh, MICA’s new operations manager, said.

Much different to what fans of the festival are used to seeing, there will be no public street performances. To make up for this, there will be live streaming from sound stages in Lansing’s Old Town, plus live performances from across the US, Europe, and South America.

JazzFest 2020 will also feature newly recorded live performances, video highlights from the last 20 or so years, music workshops, KidzBeat activities, ability to meet with musicians and much more.

Schedule, musicians, how to participate, registration, and sponsor opportunities will be announced soon at micharts.org.

