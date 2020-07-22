Advertisement

More ticks in Jackson County mean more Lyme disease cases

(WIFR)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An unusually high tick population in Jackson County this summer prompted health care providers to talk about Lyme disease.

According to a news release Wednesday from Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Lyme disease cases are also rising.

“Lyme disease, caused by bacteria that is passed to humans and pets by deer ticks, causes flu-like symptoms,” the release said. “Left untreated, Lyme disease may spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.”

Ticks live in grassy, brushy and wooded areas. Wearing a tick repellent in such areas, staying to the center of trails and keeping feet and legs covered are a few recommendations from the hospital.

“Finding and removing ticks within 24 hours can prevent the spread of Lyme disease,” the release said. “Check for these tiny, sesame seed size pests as soon as you come inside—inspect yourself and your clothes, gear, children and pets. To be extra safe, put clothes in the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes and take a shower within two hours of coming inside.”

For more information, go to cdc.gov/lyme.

