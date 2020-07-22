Advertisement

Mixed reaction to Waverly Schools plan

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A second mid-Michigan school district is announcing its plan for starting school online leaving families and staff at Waverly Community Schools with mixed feelings.

“Every kid will be going to school, which means three separate rooms for me to be running through a kindergarten class, a second-grade class and a fifth-grade class to try to teach, help teach my kids at home. I don’t think anyone has thought this through, especially the district,” said Bethany Cooper.

Cooper is a grandma to three kids who are students in the Waverly Community Schools District. On Tuesday, the district announced its decision to go with a full online learning plan in the fall, calling it a comprehensive online learning experience.

Cooper watches her grandkids while their mom works a graveyard shift at an assisted living facility. She said she feels the move isn’t fair to single parents and families.

“She can’t come home and stay up until 3 p.m. and then go to bed to go back to work at 10 p.m. It just doesn’t get it.”

However, the announcement of online instruction in the fall came as a relief to Wavery High School teacher Renee Sarafin.

“My son really needs to go back to school; really needs to go back to school. There’s so much you get out of school besides just the content. I think it’s more important that we stay alive through the school year,” Sarafin said.

As far as being a teacher for the district, Sarafin said she feels the school gave them enough time to prepare their lesson plans for an easier transition to online learning. The district said if anyone has any questions or concerns about online learning, to contact them and they will do their best to accommodate each family.

The Waverly Community School District starts classes Aug. 31. The online instruction runs at least until Sept. 30.

Administrators will reevaluate how to move forward depending on where we are in the pandemic.

