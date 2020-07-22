Advertisement

Michigan teacher let go from position due to Trump tweet

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One Michigan teacher received a reaction from his Walled Lakes district due to re-tweeting a tweet of President Trump’s on July 9th.

He re-tweeted President Trump’s tweet: “Schools must open in the fall.”

Kucera then made his own tweet stating the following: “I’m done being silent. Trump is our president.”

After those series of tweets, Kucera was called into two meetings with the district HR and teachers union representatives.

He says no other subjects were brought up in the meeting. The focus was on his social media.

“As Americans, we should be rooting for the President of the United States regardless if we agree with him or not. Because if he does well it means the whole country is doing well. And it just to me seems like there’s so many people rooting for him to fail,” says Coach Kucera.

Walled Lakes Schools gave him the option to resign or for them to terminate him from his position. He had 24 hours to make that decision.

Kucera maintains he never brought politics into the classroom and that “parents and teachers can vouch for that.”

