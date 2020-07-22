Michigan part of salmonella outbreak

(WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an outbreak of salmonella among several states, including Michigan.

“This investigation is ongoing and a specific food item, grocery store or restaurant chain has not been identified as the source of infections,” the CDC said in a statement Wednesday.

The agency isn’t recommending avoiding particular foods at this time.

There have been 125 people infected nationwide, with 24 hospitalizations. There were 12 people infected in Michigan.

The symptoms of salmonella poisoning are, according to the CDC, diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after exposure to the bacteria.

The illness can last four to seven days. Most of those infected recover without treatment, although some people can be hospitalized if the infection is severe.

Those with a severe illness are most likely to be children younger than five years old, people 65 or older and people with weakened immune symptoms.

For more information on the outbreak and how people can avoid becoming infected, go to www.cdc.gov/salmonella/newport-07-20/index.html.

