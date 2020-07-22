Advertisement

Michigan lawmakers start approving plan for $2B budget gap

(Will Thomas)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers began approving a plan Wednesday to address a $2.2 billion state budget hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic, relying on a mix of federal funding, the state’s cash reserves and budget cuts.

Legislators meeting for a joint session of the House and Senate appropriations committees approved drawing $350 million from the state’s $1.2 billion “rainy day” fund, the second time the state has done so in 15 years. The panel also signed off on an executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cutting nearly $667 million that includes reduced funding to state agencies and a hiring freeze.

The bipartisan committees deemed the move an effective solution to address the shortfall caused by shutdowns related to the coronavirus outbreak. The vote was 15-1.

“This has been very intense, especially I think, over the last two to three weeks time,” said Midland Republican Jim Stamas, Senate Appropriations Committee chairman. “I think we found a way to come together to find a solution.”

Whitmer, a Democrat, and Republican legislative leaders announced an outline of the plan earlier in the summer. It also relies heavily on federal funding, using what’s left from the $3 billion Michigan got from the federal coronavirus relief law.

Public schools, community colleges and universities will use about $712 million in federal relief funds. The Senate approved two bills Wednesday, allocating $512 million for K-12 schools and $200 million to support universities and community colleges. Also, the state is setting aside $53 million in hazard pay for teachers.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Politicians working to pause standardized testing for upcoming school year

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Democratic senators introduced a bill package on Wednesday to pause most standardized tests for the 2020-2021 school year.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 39 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 54 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Lansing community input series begins Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city of Lansing is offering virtual input meetings about racial justice and equality and the Lansing Police Department budget.

Latest News

News

“Men in Blades” cross finish line

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Men in Blades crossed the finish line in Mason this afternoon.

Ap

Governor Whitmer: Enbridge dodging responsibility for potential spill

Updated: 2 hours ago
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Enbridge is falling short of a clear pledge to pay for any spill from its oil pipeline in a Great Lakes channel.

Ap

Clint Eastwood sues CBD sellers over use of his name, image

Updated: 2 hours ago
Clint Eastwood has sued several companies that sell CBD supplements alleging that they are falsely using his name and image to push their products.

Ap

10-year-old boy killed at apartment filled with kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say a 10-year-old boy who was among a group of children has been shot and killed in a Warren apartment.

News

Michigan lawmakers introduce bills to put fewer people in jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Lawmakers introduce plan to put less people in jail.

News

Caturday Saturdays coming to Ingham County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ann Emmerich
Cats that have been at the shelter longer than two months are free to adopt.