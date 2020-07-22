Advertisement

Michigan beaches may not be safe

Lake Michigan beaches experienced a high swim risk on Sunday.
Lake Michigan beaches experienced a high swim risk on Sunday.(Carly Miller)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - As the summer is here, water pollution can close Michigan beaches and put swimmers’ health at risk.

Last year, bacteria levels at 79 Michigan beaches indicated that water was potentially unsafe for swimming there on least one day According to new report Safe for Swimming? by Environment Michigan Research and Policy Group, last year’s bacteria levels at 79 Michigan beaches indicated that water was potentially unsafe for swimming there on least one day .

“As Michiganders look forward to getting out on our Great Lakes and inland lakes and enjoying the beach this summer, pollution is still plaguing the places where we long to swim,” said Nathan Murphy, State Director of Environment Michigan Research and Policy Center.

To assess beach safety, the group examined whether fecal indicator bacteria levels exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) most protective “Beach Action Value.” This is associated with an estimated illness rate of 32 out of every 1,000 swimmers. The Singing Bridge Beach in Arenac County had the highest bacteria levels above the safety threshold on 58 percent of days tested last year.

“We are now more aware than ever that our health is of paramount concern. Healthy beaches mean we won’t get sick as we use these beautiful water resources. In the future to protect our beaches we will need to use new source tracking technology to be sure we are remediating the most important human health pathogens such as viruses,” said Dr. Joan Rose, the Homer Nowlin Chair in Water Research at Michigan State University.

The report recommends major investments to prevent sewage overflows and runoff pollution. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote this week or next on $11 billion in emergency water infrastructure funding in contrast to repeated proposed deep budget cuts in water protection and clean up funding by the Trump administration.

