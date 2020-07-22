Advertisement

“Men in Blades” cross finish line

The Men in Blades crossed the finish line in Mason this afternoon.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A nearly 900-mile journey ended Wednesday for two U-Mass Boston hockey players raising money to fight cancer.

The Men in Blades crossed the finish line in Mason this afternoon.

Andy Walker and Jake Adkins spent the last 10 days rollerblading from Boston to Mason, Walker’s hometown, in hopes of raising $100,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Cancer has touched the lives of both Waler and Adkins, Walker’s grandfather lost his battle when he was young and Adkin’s mother is in remission after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2014.

“These 10 days were the hardest 10 days of my life, but it’s nothing compared to the hardships that cancer patients have to go through on a daily basis. Some people are battling for a lot of their lives,” said Adkins.

“We can’t beat cancer ourselves so we might as well team up and beat it together,” Walker said.

Adkins and Walker said they’re hoping to keep collecting donations,

You can donate to their cause here.

