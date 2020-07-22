Advertisement

Star Wars-inspired cereal to hit shelves

(WCAX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Inspired by Star Wars, a new cereal will be launching at Sam’s Club.

With sweetened corned puffs and marshmallow pieces shaped like the Child, this cereal will deliver a breakfast that can be enjoyed in your own galaxy.

For sampling, reach out to Sam’s Club representatives to get a package in the mail.

Sam’s Club members can find the Mandalorian-inspired cereal at all Sam’s Club stores next week in a box with two bags of the cereal for only $5.98. A single pack will roll out at Walmart in mid-August and nationally in early-September.

Members can find The Mandalorian-inspired cereal at ALL clubs next week in a box with two bags of the cereal for only $5.98. A single pack will roll out at Walmart in mid-August and nationally in early-September.

