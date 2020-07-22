Advertisement

Man gets 18-year prison term for bank robbery, second crime

Prison cell floor
(KFYR-TV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
THREE OAKS, Mich. (AP) — A man who robbed a small town bank in southwestern Michigan and tried to rob another was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.

David Floyd’s sentence last week was enhanced by his previous criminal record.

Floyd, who has ties to Michigan City, Indiana, admitted to robbing $11,344 from the former New Buffalo Savings Bank in Three Oaks last September and attempting to rob the G.W. Jones Exchange Bank in Edwardsburg.

“Mr. Floyd did not get much cash, but he did inflict a lot of terror on the employees,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said.

Defense attorney Helen Nieuwenhuis said Floyd had a BB gun and “never intended to harm anyone.”

She said Floyd, 43, sought cash because of drug use.

