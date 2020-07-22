Advertisement

Lawmakers call for immediate hearing on absentee ballot bill package

(KFYR-TV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Representatives Kara Hope and Leslie Love are calling for an immediate hearing on a bill package that would support local clerks; allowing them to process absentee ballots before Election Day.

“Our current election infrastructure is not designed to process the number of mail-in ballots that are anticipated in the August and November elections,” Hope said. “Our clerks and election workers need the tools to handle the higher volume of mail-in ballots. If we don’t make these changes now, we are putting ourselves at risk for long lines at the polls and even longer election reporting delays.”

In February, the bills were referred to the Michigan House Elections and Ethics and Appropriations Committees. They have not moved since despite the increase in absentee voting across the state of Michigan in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s critical our election infrastructure be updated for the August and November elections,” Love said. “We anticipate a large increase in absentee ballots and we need to ensure local clerks have the tools needed to process these ballots efficiently. Every Michigander has the right to have their voice heard, and that’s why I’m asking my colleagues on the Elections and Ethics and Appropriations Committees to schedule a hearing promptly so that we can ensure a fair and safe election.”

