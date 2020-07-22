Lansing schools to better represent Black students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District Board of Education will host a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to address racial violence and anti-Blackness in schools.

Board President Gabrielle Lawrence said she wants Black students to feel better represented.

“We’re really taking this as an opportunity to make sure we’re doing the right things, and we are not only teaching our kids in the classroom but also teaching them about diversity and teaching them how to live in a diverse community, and really trying to be more intentional in hiring staff that look like our students,” Lawrence said.

In addition to more staff, a committee is in the preliminary stages of being assembled to revamp the schools curriculum to include more resources for Black students.

Lawrence said the district will examine if there are different curricula, books and other resources that they should use to meet these goals.

The board also wants to make sure students aren’t being unfairly disciplined and that they have full access to resources.

