Lansing School District mourns loss of Eva Evans

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District lost a well known educator yesterday in the passing of Eva Evans.

Evans served in several administrative positions in the Lansing School District, from the director of elementary education to deputy superintendent of schools in charge of instruction.

Evans committed a lifetime of work to improving student education and will continue to have a positive impact on the community through the Lansing School District in the form of the Dr. Eva L. Evans Welcome Center.

“As fellow Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members and being able to observe her work with the Lansing School District and community, I looked up to Dr. Evans as a mentor,” Lansing School District Deputy Superintendent Delsa Chapman said, “watching the way she not only had a positive attitude herself but promoted the success of others.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor called Evans a legend in the city.

“She was a classroom teacher, building administrator, division director, assistant superintendent and the first female deputy superintendent of Lansing Public Schools,” Schor said. “I was honored to join the Lansing community when the Eva Evans Welcome Center was named for her and, as I said on that day, I know that all Lansing students will benefit from the work that she did for so many years. She was a tremendous leader here and internationally with the AKA Sorority. Eva was a great advisor and friend, and we will all miss her positive influence here in Lansing.”

News

Lansing community input series begins Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city of Lansing is offering virtual input meetings about racial justice and equality and the Lansing Police Department budget.

