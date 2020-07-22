Lansing community input series begins Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first of a three-part community input series begins Thursday.

The city of Lansing is offering virtual input meetings about racial justice and equality and the Lansing Police Department budget.

The panelists include the city’s human relations director, the diversity including council, Lansing police chief and others.

The other two meetings will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8 and Thursday, Aug. 20.

For information on how to register for Thursday’s meeting, beginning at 5:30, click here.

Expert consultant Teresa Bingman is working with the Mayor’s Diversity & Inclusion Council and City of Lansing... Posted by City of Lansing, Michigan - Government on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.