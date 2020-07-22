Advertisement

Lansing community input series begins Thursday

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first of a three-part community input series begins Thursday.

The city of Lansing is offering virtual input meetings about racial justice and equality and the Lansing Police Department budget.

The panelists include the city’s human relations director, the diversity including council, Lansing police chief and others.

The other two meetings will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8 and Thursday, Aug. 20.

For information on how to register for Thursday’s meeting, beginning at 5:30, click here.

Expert consultant Teresa Bingman is working with the Mayor’s Diversity & Inclusion Council and City of Lansing...

Posted by City of Lansing, Michigan - Government on Thursday, July 16, 2020

