Kiernan Brown rejects a plea deal in murder case

Brown, accused of killing two people in 2019, was supposed to plead guilty at Veterans Memorial Courthouse Thursday morning.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kiernan Brown, accused of killing two people in 2019, rejected a plea agreement, according to an email from an Ingham County prosecutor’s office spokesperson Wednesday.

Brown, 28, was supposed to plead guilty at Veterans Memorial Courthouse Thursday morning.

That deal would have given him a shot at parole in 30-50 years.

Police as well as the families of Kaylee Brock and Julie Mooney were livid about the plea bargain in the first place; they don’t think brown should ever get out of prison.

But they're not celebrating tonight even though it looks like the possibility of parole is off the table for now.

Kaylee Brock’s father told News 10 it’s because he thinks brown is messing with them.

“It seems to me in my opinion that a lot of this might be a game or a manipulation of some kind,” Brock said. “It makes us feel angry, manipulated, sad...every emotion you can think of except joy...we don’t get that out of any of this.”

News 10 reached out to Brown’s attorney for a comment, as well as Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.

We’ll have an update when we hear back from them.

Brown is charged with killing Kaylee Brock and Julie Mooney in early May 2019. July 13, he reportedly accepted a plea agreement with Prosecutor Carol Siemon.

Details of the deal weren’t known.

Roger Brock, father of Kaylee Brock, told News 10 in June he was shocked about the possibility of a plea deal.

“I can’t imagine that 30 years from now, a man who did such horrible things to human beings would be able to walk among us again,” Brock said.

Even though Brown declined the plea agreement, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina tells News 10 she’s still holding a hearing Thursday morning.

