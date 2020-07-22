Jackson District Library wins competitive award and grant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson District Library is one of three libraries across the country that received the 2020 Online Computer Library Center Community Engagement Award and the accompanying $5,000 grant.

The other programs and libraries selected as OCLC Community Engagement Award winners are: Orlando Children’s Business Fair, Orange County Library System (OCLS), Florida; Project BRIDGE: Building Relationships In Diverse Generational Experiences, and Welcome Baby, Edmonton Public Library (EPL), Canada. Each library will receive $5,000.

"Public libraries are incredibly resourceful and creative in engaging with their communities," said Skip Prichard, OCLC President and CEO. "Libraries of all sizes submitted detailed descriptions nominating programs that reach into various communities of service. All of them are different and inventive. The programs recognized with these awards are exceptional. It's our hope that they will spark ideas, inspire other libraries, and increase awareness among the general public about the great things public libraries do every day."

Project BRIDGE (Building Relationships In Diverse Generational Experiences) is a wide-reaching plan for enhancing traditional outreach services with creative programs tailored to the needs of older adults, particularly those struggling with dementia and other memory impairments.

“Our Project BRIDGE programs have helped older adults, especially those with memory issues, connect with their families, continue to be creative and experience the calming effect of music,” said Sara Tackett, Director of Jackson District Library.

More than 120 libraries shared information about their community engagement projects with OCLC and were nominated for consideration. Then, a panel of OCLC-elected member leaders selected the winners using a scoring system based on evaluating impact, innovation and engagement.

