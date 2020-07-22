Advertisement

Ingham County pushes for change if Harper’s wants to reopen

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Harper’s will have to undergo major changes in order to safely reopen again.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says that the county is about to close out tracking the Harper’s outbreak since there has not been a huge increase in case numbers.

“All I know is is if they don’t, then we will hear the complaints really fast and they’ll be closed again,” said Vail.

However, Ingham County to reopen, they must change their bar operations. As of today, the outbreak cases are at 187 with 43 secondary cases.

Vail says that Harpers’ owners have been compliant with the mandates Ingham County has given them to follow.

“They are very well aware of the fact.... you know Harper’s as it was is an old normal that cannot continue right now. Now, how long that goes.... I don’t know...but I think you’re going to see as they open [a] kind of a different Harper’s environment and if it’s not they won’t be open for very long,” said Linda Vail.

Vail says the owners of Harper’s have not submitted any request to the health department about reopening. To reopen, they are going to need to draft and submit a plan.

The Harper’s owners will be in court tomorrow for a hearing related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

