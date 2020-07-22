In My View 7/22/2020: Lansing Lugnuts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts might consider an amateur team every season beginning next year just to protect the franchise against any minor league issues in the future. There is a five week season of summer baseball about to begin Thursday and I’d add some kind of amateur baseball presence for each season moving forward so the franchise knows each year there will be some baseball to attend. Games would be scheduled when the Lugnuts are away providing they are playing a schedule, unlike of course, this year.

