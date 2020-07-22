Help available to avoid water shutoffs in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents who are having trouble paying water bills can get some relief, according to a city of Jackson news release Wednesday.

The Jackson Water Department Utility Billing Division identified over 1,500 customers who are behind on water bills. The city recognizes many of these may be because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release said the city received $756,000 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. $125,00 has so far gone to helping people not have their water shut off.

While the city is contacting customers, it’s also possible to reach out to them by calling 517-788-4082 or emailing waterbilling@cityofjackson.org. By doing that, customers can set up payment plans or be referred to resources that can offer help.

“We know our water customers may be struggling financially right now and we’re here to help,” Utility Billing Supervisor Barb Matthes said in the release.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.