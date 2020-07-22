Governor Whitmer: Enbridge dodging responsibility for potential spill

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Enbridge is falling short of a clear pledge to pay for any spill from its oil pipeline in a Great Lakes channel. Whitmer’s administration is pushing the Canadian company for an airtight, written promise to cover any costs of a spill from Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge says it already provided such assurances under a 2018 deal with former Gov. Rick Snyder to build a tunnel that would house a new pipeline in the straits. Whitmer says that agreement was signed by subsidiaries but not by Enbridge Inc., their parent company. Enbridge says the parent company is bound by the same deal.

Sample HTML block