Gov. Whitmer wants a federal mask mandate

(WTVG)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on President Donald Trump to impose a federal facemask mandate to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“To slow the rise and further protect our families from this virus, we need the Trump administration to issue a federal mask mandate,” Whitmer said in an OP-Ed for the New York Times.

In the article, the governor said Michigan has been hit hard by the virus. She said although the state was able to flatten the curve, she believes a nationwide mask mandate will prevent another spike.

“When more Americans wear a mask in public, we can save lives and put ourselves in a better position to send our children back to school in the fall,” Whitmer said in her OP-ED. “But I am not sending kids and our education workforce into our schools unless it is safe to do so. And the most effective way we can protect our students and the millions of dedicated educators across the country is to ensure we all mask up now. This can be accomplished best through a federal mandate.”

The full OP-ED can be read here.

