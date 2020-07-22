Advertisement

GAM Women’s Amateur Championship wraps up at Forest Akers West Golf Course

Spring Lake's Anna Kramer took home the trophy.
Anna Kramer defeated Kerrigan Parks 5&4 at Forest Akers West Golf Course
Anna Kramer defeated Kerrigan Parks 5&4 at Forest Akers West Golf Course
By Seth Wells
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2020 GAM Women’s Amateur Championship wrapped up Wednesday afternoon at Forest Akers West Golf Course. Spring Lake native Anna Kramer won the tournament in her biggest career win to date.

“I’d definitely say it’s the biggest. I did win the GAM stroke play championship a few years ago but I’ve wanted to win this one for a very long time so it’s special that I finally got the win here,” Kramer said.

The course was in great condition Wednesday despite a reduced grounds crew staff. One GAM representative said at the trophy ceremony that the staff was reduced by 27 people right now. Course Manager Bryan Harris says the credit is due to Course Superintendent Ron Lewis.

“We have a great maintenance team. Our superintendent I’d put him up against anyone there is around. He cares deeply about the golf course, he cares deeply about the product that he presents and that we present to people. They do whatever it takes,” Harris said.

Kramer won the championship defeating 2018 Kerrigan Parks 5&4.

