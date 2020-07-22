Former U Conn Hoops Star Dies

-BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Former UConn basketball player Stanley Robinson has died of unknown causes at a family residence in his Birmingham, Alabama. He was 32.Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Robinson was found unresponsive by a family member Tuesday at 7:45 p.m in his hometown. He was pronounced dead at the scene 11 minutes later. Robinson, who had turned 32 on July 14, played at UConn from 2006-10. He started 103 career games and averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over four seasons.He was Alabama’s Mr. Basketball at Huffman High School and was a starting forward on the Huskies’ Final Four team in 2008-09.