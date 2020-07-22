Advertisement

Former Steelers Star Dies

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(WTOK)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
-PITTSBURGH (AP) - Carlton Haselrig, a Pro Bowl right guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early 1990s who is also the only wrestler in NCAA history to win six individual national championships, has died. He was 54. Pat Pecora, who coached Haselrig to heavyweight division championships at both the NCAA Division II and Division I levels in the 1980s at the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, said Haselrig had been in declining health in recent years. The school said in a statement that Haselrig’s death was due to natural causes. Haselrig started 47 games in the NFL before his career was cut short due to off-the-field issues.

