COVID-19 test clinic happening July 29

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 testing will be offered by Sparrow Ionia Hospital and the Ionia County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 29, the hospital said in a Wednesday news release.

The testing will be done at St. Edwards Catholic Church Family Center, 741 Washington Blvd., Lake Odessa. Attendees should use the north parking lot.

No doctor’s notes are needed and no money will be collected, although those with medical insurance will be billed.

The tests will be nasal swabs.

For more information, call the Ingham County Health Department at 616-527-5341.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.