Advertisement

COVID-19 test clinic happening July 29

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 testing will be offered by Sparrow Ionia Hospital and the Ionia County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 29, the hospital said in a Wednesday news release.

The testing will be done at St. Edwards Catholic Church Family Center, 741 Washington Blvd., Lake Odessa. Attendees should use the north parking lot.

No doctor’s notes are needed and no money will be collected, although those with medical insurance will be billed.

The tests will be nasal swabs.

For more information, call the Ingham County Health Department at 616-527-5341.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
The agreement is part of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously.

National

America takes big step in vaccine race

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
In the race for a vaccine, the U.S. government has made a major step by making a nearly $2 billion deal with Pfizer to ensure hundreds of millions of doses for Americans when an effective vaccine is cleared for use.

National Politics

White House, GOP agree to virus testing but aid bill shifts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

Coronavirus

‘We are not the mask police,’ Ohio sheriff’s office says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said it started getting calls about Ohio's mandatory mask order following the governor’s announcement on Wednesday.

National

World virus cases top 15 million; US labs buckle amid testing surge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

Latest News

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Coronavirus

US coronavirus cases, death toll continue to rise

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump says the COVID-19 pandemic will get worse before it gets better.

Coronavirus

AP-NORC poll: Very few Americans back full school reopening

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
Virtual instruction. Mandated masks. Physical distancing. The start of school will look very different this year because of the coronavirus — and that’s OK with the vast majority of Americans.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press
A private contractor for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking children to three Hampton Inn & Suites hotels in Arizona and at the Texas-Mexico border, where they are typically detained for several days.