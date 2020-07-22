Cherry Shaking Season comes to northern Michigan

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - It’s officially Cherry Shaking Season in northern Michigan.

Growers at some orchards have started the process of shaking the cherries, bringing the, to the tank, hauling them on the flatbed and then cooling them on cooling pads for two hours to plump them up.

The machine harvests five to six trees a minute.

Growers say they harvest around 80 to 100,000 pounds of cherries a day and that recent storms have helped the fruit.

“Quality is phenomenal. I can’t remember a year we were seeing as good of quality in the tart cherries. I think the heat that we had a few weeks ago really contributed to the firmness of the fruit and helped getting them colored up. Then the little batch of rain we just got helped to plump them up and size them up nice.”

Wilson said they were lucky that they harvested the sweet cherries before the weather hit because they avoided the fruit from cracking.

