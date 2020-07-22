Caturday Saturdays coming to Ingham County

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter has a sweet deal on some feline friends.

Caturday Saturdays start this weekend at the shelter at 600 Buhl St., Mason.

The shelter is offering $25 adoption fees for adult cats and kittens. Any cat six years old or older is free, as are cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months.

On Caturdays, the shelter will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

For more information, call the shelter at 517-676-8370 or go to www.ac.ingham.org.

