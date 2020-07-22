Advertisement

Cash App scam affecting Michigan users

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(WILX) - A new scam is targeting Cash App users.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula warned in a Wednesday news release that there have been reports of people losing thousands of dollars after talking to who they thought was a Cash App customer support employee.

“Consumers searched online to find the customer service department phone number for Cash App,” the release said. “The ‘representative’ on the other end of the line then requests the consumer’s login information to be able to ‘further assess the problem,’ claiming to be transferring funds to a dummy account and back again to see why consumers were having trouble accessing funds. When, in actuality, the scammers are transferring the consumer’s money into their own accounts with no intention of returning the funds.”

Cash App doesn’t have phone-based customer service.

According to the BBB, one Michigan resident sent $335 to a scammer; another person in the state had accounts drained of money.

“When looking for customer support for any website, it is best to go directly to the source, so in this case to the app itself,” Melanie Duquesnel, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula said in the release. “While our first instinct is to do an internet search, it may not always provide the most accurate information. If there is no customer service phone number on the app, chances are they don’t provide customer service over the phone.”

