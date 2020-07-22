Advertisement

Cancer blood test breakthrough

(WJRT)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A blood test could help diagnose some cancers at early stages. That’s according to new research from the University of California San Diego. The test called “pan-seer” looks at cancer-specific gene expressions in blood plasma. It was able to detect cancers of the stomach, esophagus, colon, lung and liver, in 91% of people, one to four years before they were diagnosed.
The test also recognized cancer-free samples 95% of the time. The study was led by researchers at UC San Diego and published in ‘Nature Communications.’

