Advertisement

Brothers lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks of each other

Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) – When 14-year-old Isaiah Garcia stood over his mother at her funeral earlier this month, he thought it was the hardest thing he would do.

Two weeks later, his father died.

"I didn't get to say goodbye to my mom, or my dad now, and that's what hurts me the most right now," Isaiah said.

Naomi Esquivel, 39, died on July 2 from COVID-19, her mother Rita Marquez-Mendoza said.

Esquivel’s husband of 24 years, 44-year-old Carlos Garcia, attended her funeral with their sons, Isaiah and 11-year-old Nathan.

He was recovering from the coronavirus when he was hospitalized for kidney failure. On July 17, he was found unresponsive. Like Esquivel, who was hospitalized for only a day, the end came fast.

“He had just spoke to his son at 11 o’clock. They pronounced him dead at 12:24,” said Jacob Mendoza, Esquivel’s younger brother.

Both parents, who each had underlying health conditions, were alone when they died – the reality of COVID-19, which weighs on Esquivel’s mother.

"Dying now is more tragic than it was before because you die alone, you die alone without your family members," Marquez-Mendoza said.

Jacob Mendoza, a father of four himself, will now raise his nephews.

"I love them with all my heart, and I know that this is what their parents would have wanted, was for me to take them in," he said.

It’s a great responsibility the boys appreciate.

“At least since [my father] passed, at least we got to be with our family,” Isaiah said. “We didn’t have to go to an orphanage or anything, because I’d rather be here than anywhere else right now.”

The entire family is trying to process the unimaginable loss.

“We have no words to describe it … no words,” Marquez-Mendoza said. “We’re Christian people and we accept the will of God, and we know that if this was his will, that he’s going to guide us through it.”

Friends and family have supported a GoFundMe page to cover the boys’ living expenses. It had an original goal of $5,000, but it’s already raised more than $18,000.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KTRK and CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

News

Politicians working to pause standardized testing for upcoming school year

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Democratic senators introduced a bill package on Wednesday to pause most standardized tests for the 2020-2021 school year.

National Politics

US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
The agreement is part of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, under which multiple COVID-19 vaccines are being developed simultaneously.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 34 minutes ago

National

America takes big step in vaccine race

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
In the race for a vaccine, the U.S. government has made a major step by making a nearly $2 billion deal with Pfizer to ensure hundreds of millions of doses for Americans when an effective vaccine is cleared for use.

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 49 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

White House, GOP agree to virus testing but aid bill shifts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

National

NCAA football oversight asks board for time on fall sports

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association's Board of Governors to avoid making a decision later this week on whether to conduct fall sports championships.

News

Lansing community input series begins Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city of Lansing is offering virtual input meetings about racial justice and equality and the Lansing Police Department budget.

National Politics

US ratchets up China tensions, closing Houston consulate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE
The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world’s largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure against China ahead of the November election.